Function X (FX) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Function X has a market cap of $79.17 million and approximately $133,577.73 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Buying and Selling Function X
