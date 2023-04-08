Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.67). Approximately 68,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 176,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.65).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCH shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.93. The company has a market cap of £195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,700.00 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider J Eric Daniels sold 93,919 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.66), for a total transaction of £49,777.07 ($61,819.51). 23.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

