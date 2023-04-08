Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.81

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.81 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 42.19 ($0.52). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53), with a volume of 747,598 shares traded.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £125.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2,150.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.82.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

