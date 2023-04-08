Galxe One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.34 Million (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00006776 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Galxe has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $102.81 million and $12.34 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galxe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00338146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Galxe Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galxe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.