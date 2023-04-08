Galxe Price Up 7.2% This Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Galxe token can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00006826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Galxe has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a market cap of $103.82 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe launched on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

