genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 3.7%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.32). 2,072,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,956,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

genedrive Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

