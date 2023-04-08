General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $86.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,815 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,530 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

