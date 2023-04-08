Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 266,100 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 4.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $209,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,914,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.