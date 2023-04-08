GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $667.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

