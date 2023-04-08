GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95. 6,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 32,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

