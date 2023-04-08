GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.95. 6,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 32,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
GreenFirst Forest Products, Inc engages in the direct and indirect investment in natural resource and industrial sectors. The company was founded on September 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GreenFirst Forest Products (ICLTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.