H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Price Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average daily volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

HLUYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

