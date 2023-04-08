Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

