Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Trading 2.9% Higher

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.11. 284,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 52,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

Featured Stories

