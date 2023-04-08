Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $36.57 or 0.00130895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.91 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

