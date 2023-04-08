Head to Head Analysis: Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) versus Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO – Get Rating) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Columbine Valley Resources and Callon Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 5 4 0 2.44

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $57.88, indicating a potential upside of 63.58%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

83.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.67 $1.21 billion $19.55 1.81

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of -52.1, meaning that its stock price is 5,310% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbine Valley Resources and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 37.44% 35.68% 15.00%

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Columbine Valley Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. operates as an energy company. It focuses on acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and natural gas properties predominately in the central and western United States. The company was founded on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

