Head to Head Analysis: Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) vs. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 26.59% 13.13% 6.39% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.44 billion 1.19 $317.70 million $7.84 4.84 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 7.55 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. The Walden segment covers more than 100 online certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, including those in nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. The Medical and Veterinary segment consists of degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.