Hedera Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $23.48 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00062430 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,633,415,341 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

