Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as low as C$1.29. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 21,800 shares trading hands.

Hemisphere Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

