Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $11.00. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 49,093 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HXGBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

