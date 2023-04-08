HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DINO opened at $46.25 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

