HI (HI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $400,745.85

HI (HI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $28.01 million and approximately $400,745.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00030473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003534 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,986.05 or 1.00020616 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01008861 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $465,119.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.