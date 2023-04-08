HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $27.81 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, HI has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $27.81 million and $427,533.54 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00030846 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,029.04 or 1.00045286 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

