HI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $27.96 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $27.96 million and $482,275.04 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00031016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,948.80 or 1.00039904 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01030938 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $492,822.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

