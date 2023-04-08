Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,188.73

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,188.73 ($14.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,322 ($16.42). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,316 ($16.34), with a volume of 46,065 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.63) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Shore Capital cut shares of Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.87) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,340.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,190.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,993.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

Hill & Smith Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Hill & Smith

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This is an increase from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,303.03%.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan bought 1,911 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,853.20). In related news, insider Pete Raby purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.73) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($32,119.23). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan acquired 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($16.15) per share, with a total value of £24,843 ($30,853.20). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,456 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,915. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.