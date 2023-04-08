HilleVax (HLVX) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) is one of 282 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare HilleVax to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HilleVax and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A -$159.81 million -0.99 HilleVax Competitors $720.84 million $91.17 million -2.68

HilleVax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 HilleVax Competitors 1011 4044 11101 170 2.64

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HilleVax and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HilleVax currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.29%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of HilleVax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -92.75% -58.37% HilleVax Competitors -4,301.59% -141.60% -40.18%

Summary

HilleVax beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

