Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 84.90 ($1.05). Approximately 1,374,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,193,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.70 ($1.03).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8,490.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.07.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hipgnosis Songs Fund

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £816 ($1,013.41). Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

