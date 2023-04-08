HSBC Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $143.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

