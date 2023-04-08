Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.31.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.