Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Cut to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.31.
Hub Group Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
