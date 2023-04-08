Human Investing LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 421,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.