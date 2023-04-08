Human Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 4,195 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $1,917,363. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

LW stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.86. 3,981,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,702. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

