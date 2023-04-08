Human Investing LLC Sells 9,113 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

