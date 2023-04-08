Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,931 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,406,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,880,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

