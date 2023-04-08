Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.16. Hypera shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 2,895 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hypera Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

