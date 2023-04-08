Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.26

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $6.07. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 3,389 shares trading hands.
HYSNY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hysan Development from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
