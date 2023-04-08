iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iCAD’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

iCAD stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.11. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.66.

In other iCAD news, insider Dana R. Brown bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 880,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 464,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 444,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

