IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $107.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $117.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 527,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,190,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

