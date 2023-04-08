iExec RLC Price Down 4.1% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $133.89 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00005919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025419 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019004 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,927.54 or 1.00009887 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.67390148 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,346,712.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

