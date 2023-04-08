IFS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.02. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

