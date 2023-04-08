Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Trading Down 0%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 45 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Ignyte Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Institutional Trading of Ignyte Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGNY. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 8.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Ignyte Acquisition Company Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

