InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

