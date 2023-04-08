Insider Buying: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Insider Acquires $997,360.00 in Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 13.4 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.68. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Featured Articles

