Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $78,034.08 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $208.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

