Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells $78,034.08 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $78,034.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $26,772.78.
Alarm.com Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.