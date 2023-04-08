Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CTO Sells $48,750.00 in Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,215,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrea Pedretti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Andrea Pedretti sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $219,500.00.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NRGV stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim lowered Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

