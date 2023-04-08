Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells 20,443 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 20,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $124,497.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,428.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Douglas Holtzman sold 1,522 shares of Icosavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $16,270.18.

Icosavax stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Icosavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Icosavax by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,883,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 249,764 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Icosavax by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Icosavax by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Icosavax by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

