Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) COO Sells $131,211.00 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oleg Bershadsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

