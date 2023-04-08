Insider Selling: Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) COO Sells $131,211.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oleg Bershadsky also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 28th, Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50.

Integral Ad Science Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.