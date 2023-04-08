Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CMO Sells 333 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $68,551.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,460,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Seagen Stock Performance
Seagen stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.95. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $206.38.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.
