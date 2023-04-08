Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CMO Sells $31,662.43 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Warden sold 3,221 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $31,662.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,216.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Semrush Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
