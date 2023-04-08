Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Sells 7,437 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
