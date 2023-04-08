Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) CEO Sells 7,437 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Voyager Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

