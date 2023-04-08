Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insurance Australia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
Insurance Australia Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.79.
Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend
About Insurance Australia Group
Insurance Australia Group Ltd. engages in underwriting of general insurance and related corporate services. It operates through the following business divisions: Direct Insurance Australia, Intermediated Insurance Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Insurance Australia division provides personal lines, some commercial lines, and general insurance products sold to customers under the NRMA, SGIO, SGIC, the RACV in Victoria, as well as the CGU and Poncho brands.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insurance Australia Group (IAUGY)
