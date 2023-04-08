InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. 206,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,593. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 111.69%.

IVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

